A World of Adventure and Creativity

What is Hytale?
Embark on a journey of adventure and creativity! Hytale combines the scope of a sandbox with the depth of a roleplaying game, immersing players in a procedurally generated world where teetering towers and deep dungeons promise rich rewards. Designed with creative players in mind, Hytale’s engine supports everything from block-by-block castle construction to scripting and customization delivered using easy to use and powerful tools.
Blog
Summer 2021 Development UpdateHello everyone! In today’s post, we’re going to provide an update on the progress we’ve made in the last six months, explain how our plans for Hytale have evolved, and take a look at some new and updated aspects of the game including weapon-specific combat styles, character customization, and AI.The ...
December 2020 Development UpdateHi everybody! Today we’re going to get you up to speed on what’s been going on at Hypixel Studios over the last couple of months and look back over 2020 as a whole. We’re not revealing new features today or talking about launch plans, as we’re deep in production and ...
Hytale Fan Art Showcase Vol. 4Hi everybody! Today we're going to celebrate another set of incredible pieces by the Hytale community. Thank you so much to everyone who has invested their time and energy into making things inspired by our project. It's important to us that Hytale is a game that inspires and empowers its ...
Progress Update: August 31 2020Hi everybody! This month, we're going to reveal a new system that allows plants to grow and spread over time, discuss an upcoming change to the way we deliver new Hytale stuff to you every month, and share some fresh screenshots of the world of Orbis.First things first, however! We’ve ...
Progress Update: July 30 2020Hello everyone! In this blog post, we're going to give you an update on some exciting developments at Hypixel Studios. We've also got a fresh batch of screenshots to share taken across the breadth of Orbis, featuring some never-before-seen environments and creatures!Introducing the Hypixel Studios office!Last month we hit a ...
A closer look at landscape generation in HytaleHi there! In this post, we're going to take a closer look at Hytale's world generation system - specifically, the various techniques we use to create dramatic, procedurally generated landscapes across each of adventure mode’s zones.We first discussed this topic in January 2019, and you may wish to go back ...
Progress Update: May 30 2020Hi everybody! In this post, we’re going to explore some of the under-the-hood improvements we’ve made to Hytale’s character customization system - changes that expand the range of characters you’ll be able to create both in-game and through the use of Hytale’s modding tools. We’re also going to take a ...
Progress Update: April 30 2020Hello! In this post, we're going to unveil some of the improvements that we've made to the adventure mode user interface and equipment system, demonstrate what's possible with new angled roof blocks, and finish up with a brand new piece of music from the Hytale soundtrack.It's been a busy, exciting ...
Entering a new era for Hypixel Studios: an announcement from Simon and NoxyToday we have a major announcement to make about the future of Hypixel Studios. Simon and Noxy have each written letters to the community to reveal the next steps that we’ll be taking as a team, and to explain what this means for Hytale itself.SimonToday, we’re making a major announcement ...
Announcement FAQ: April 16 2020Hi everyone! This FAQ is intended to answer questions arising from our recent set of announcements. If you haven’t done so already, please read these letters to the community from Simon and Noxy for important information about our new relationship with Riot Games and what it means for Hytale!It’s our ...
Progress Update: March 26 2020Hi, everyone! In this progress update, we're going to welcome some new developers to the Hypixel Studios team, show off some recent prefabs and points of interest from later in adventure mode, and show the progress that is being made with Hytale’s AI system. Today, we’re also releasing a new ...
Hytale Fan Art Showcase Vol. 3Hi, everyone! In addition to today's progress update, we're going to show off another batch of amazing community artwork. Thank you to everybody who has spent time creating things inspired by Hytale - it means a huge amount to all of us on the team. If your work isn't featured ...
Inside the Hytale foley studioFoley is the process by which ordinary objects are used to create the sound effects you hear in TV shows, films, and videogames. In this post, we’re going to reveal how Hytale sound designer Kieran Fitzpatrick goes about creating audio for everything from weapon swings to creepy creatures. Consider this ...
Progress Update: January 29 2020Hi, everyone! In this post, we're going to round up a selection of the development activity that has been taking place since the team returned from their holiday break. We'll take a look at some experimental new rendering techniques, take a deep dive into Hytale's upgraded atmospheric audio system, and ...
Progress Update: December 12 2019Hi! At the end of November, we published our first progress update - a smaller round-up of recent development work that included new biomes, farming, and some new creatures. In this post, we're going to give you a glimpse at some of the progress that we've made since, including exciting ...
November 2019 development updateHi, everyone! In this post, we’re going to update you on our future plans for Hytale, discuss the reasons why we’ve been quiet lately, and explain how we’re changing our approach to blog posts in order to ensure that we can be more transparent about the development of the game ...
Hytale graphics updateHytale is based on a custom engine that has been built from scratch over the last four years. This year, our engine developers have continued to upgrade our technology with new features, including real time shadows, improved water effects and bloom, and a host of improvements to rendering and particle ...
Four new pieces of music from the Hytale soundtrackOver the last year, Hytale composer Oscar Garvin has produced dozens of new tracks for the game. In Hytale, each zone has a distinct set of music that helps establish its atmosphere and sense of place. Many biomes and points of interest have their own unique soundtracks, too, and we’re ...
Progress Update: November 27 2019Hello again! We’ve already put out quite a few posts today, but this one’s a little bit different. Instead of focusing on a single feature or big reveal, we’re going to round up a selection of the work that the team has been doing lately. This is one way that ...
Custom content in HytaleWhen we announced Hytale, we said that we'd be providing players with all of the tools that we've developed in order to create the game. Over the last couple of months, we've received lots of questions about what that means for modders and content creators.In the past, we've discussed how ...
July 2019 development updateHi, everyone! We appreciate that it's been a little while since our last post. Today, we're rolling out a new blog post along with a new fan art showcase and an updated media page. More on that in a little bit! First, an update from the team.Since our last blog ...
Outlanders revealedEarlier in the year, we unveiled zone 3 - a place of boreal forests, treacherous mountain ranges, winding rivers and deep ice caves. We showed you some of the creatures that inhabit this region, from hardy mountain goats to bears, woodpeckers, and even a yeti. If you've not checked that ...
Hytale Fan Art Showcase vol. 2As part of this update, we've tinkered with the design of the community section and added a whole draft of amazing new fan art pieces. The skill and creativity of the Hytale community is a continual source of excitement and motivation for us as we work on the game - ...
Rising expectations, new challenges and next steps: an update from the Hytale teamIt’s hard to believe that it’s been almost five months since we announced Hytale. The moments before the trailer launched were some of the most nerve-wracking that any of us have experienced in our careers. We were proud of the game, but none of us could have predicted how the ...
Designing monsters for HytaleIt wouldn’t be an adventure without monsters to encounter. Today, we’re going to go into a little bit more detail about some of the dangerous foes you’ll face as you explore Orbis in adventure mode. Once again, arachnophobes beware! There’s a spider at the end of this post - stop ...
Creating creature sounds for HytaleIn this blog post, we're going to show you how Hytale sfx designer Kieran Fitzpatrick goes about creating sound effects for the game. In order to demonstrate this process, we're going to take a closer look at one of the denizens of zone 1: the swamp-dwelling Fen Stalker.You may have ...
A visual tour of zone 3Last week, we closed out our presentation about the history of Hytale at EGX Rezzed with a closer look at zone 3. If you didn’t catch it at the time, here it is!As detailed in our introduction to worldgen back in January, each of Hytale’s zones is procedurally generated using ...
An introduction to building NPC behaviorsIn today’s article, we’re going to give you an overview of how Hytale’s behavior scripting system provides ways to bring NPCs and creatures to life. To do this we’re going to show you some aspects of Trork behavior - how they react to the player, the environment, and each other. ...
The creation of a new point of interest for adventure modeBuilding content for Hytale involves a collaborative process that we’ve developed in the course of more than three years of work on the game. In this blog post, we’re going to demonstrate this process by showing how our artists and world team developers work together to create new prefabs. As ...
Three new pieces of Hytale musicMusic plays a vital role in establishing the mood for your adventures across the world of Orbis. Over the last couple of months, we’ve provided a few opportunities to sample Hytale’s soundtrack. Back in January, we released two full tracks - Traveling Band and Night on the Dunes - which ...
Building with blocks in HytaleIt’s important to us that Hytale players have all the tools they need in order to bring their ideas to life. We’ve already covered Hytale Model Maker, which allows players to create their own models and import them directly into the game. In this post we’re going to focus on ...
A peek at some of zone 1's wildlifeAs we wrote in our worldgen introduction back in January, each zone in Hytale’s adventure mode features its own unique elements, including geology, plants, NPCs, monsters, and animal life. In this post, we’re going to give you a closer look at some of the creatures that you’ll encounter in the ...
Hytale Fan Art Showcase vol. 1It's hard to believe that it's only been two months since we announced Hytale. We've been blown away by the attention that the game has received. After three years of working on the game in secret, every tweet, article, and video means a lot to us.It's been particularly exciting to ...
Customizing your character in HytaleHytale provides players with the power to customize their character in a wide variety of ways. Whether you’re ransacking a dungeon in adventure mode or taking on other players in a minigame, your avatar provides an opportunity to express yourself. In this article, we’re going to provide an overview of ...
Exploring Hytale’s block techIf you’ve watched the Hytale announcement trailer or taken a look at our media section, you’ll have seen plenty of landscapes and prefabs - and each of them has been built with blocks. Today we’re going to explain the features and techniques that make Hytale blocks special, and how you’ll ...
Key art showcaseIn this post, we’re going to be taking a closer look at three pieces of Hytale key art - the kind of thing you might find used for posters or wallpapers. Artist Thomas ‘Xael’ Frick created each of these images to express the personality of locations and characters that you’ll ...
An overview of Hytale’s server technologyIn this article, we’re going to introduce the technology that underpins every Hytale server - both how they work and how you’ll interact with them. In order to do so we’ll need to use some technical language, but we hope that you’ll be excited by the work we’re doing to ...
Take a closer look at Hytale Model MakerIn this post, we're going to give you a closer look at the Hytale Model Maker - the browser and app-based modeling, texturing, and animation toolkit that comes with Hytale. You may have caught a glimpse of it already in the announcement trailer or read about it on the game ...
Music track preview, looking back at the announcement, and an FAQ update!Hey all! As of today, it’s been exactly a month since the Hytale trailer unveil. As such, it feels appropriate to cast an eye over the last month and address some of the most common questions we’ve received.Before we get to that, we’d like to give you a further taste ...
Worldgen IntroductionToday we're going to provide a first look at Hytale's world generation system: the technology that underpins every area you'll explore as you progress through adventure mode. As you might expect, there's a lot to cover - so let's get to it!First, however, a quick note: in order to focus ...
Happy holidays from the Hytale team!This has been an incredible week for the entire Hytale team. As we publish this, the Hytale announcement trailer has been viewed more than 11 million times - a number that far exceeds our wildest expectations!We can't thank the gaming community enough for all of the amazing support we’ve received ...
The Hytale FAQ: December 13th 2018We’ve just unleashed a hurricane of information about Hytale, so it’s natural that you might have some questions. Below, you’ll find an extensive FAQ covering many important topics, including an extra FAQ aimed squarely at content creators.
General FAQ
When is Hytale coming out?
This date is still to be ...